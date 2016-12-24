Director Mani Ratnam the reason behind Ram Charan’s Dhruva?

Ram Charan Teja speaking at Dhruva success meet in Hyderabad. (Source: Express photo) Ram Charan Teja speaking at Dhruva success meet in Hyderabad. (Source: Express photo)

Dhruva turned out to be a hit for Ram Charan even though there was the demonetisation effect and the fact that the film was released in the last month of the year. The film grossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office and turned to match scores with the Tamil version, Thani Oruvan.

However, the actor, speaking at the success meet in Hyderabad on Friday, revealed that Mani Ratna might be the reason behind his decision to pick Dhruva.

“Mani Ratnam told me once when we met. We were planning to work in a film but that couldn’t happen. Then he told me just one thing: ‘You are a big star and you don’t have to worry about the market too, then why do you think from the perspective of sales. My film with you will be a different film in your career. Though it won’t give you much collection it would surely give you a name. So think about the subjects you choose in the future projects.’ This was the seed he planted in my mind and maybe the seed is the reason why Dhruva came today,” Ram Charan said.

Of course, Dhruva no doubt emerged as a win given the circumstance in which it was released. The film fell in a deadlock as it was sandwiched by demonetisation in November and the release of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 in January. They had to pick December and they did it.

Dhruva is the official Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Thani Oruvan. It has Jayam Ravi playing the daredevil cop. The music is composed by Hip-hop Tamizha, who also composed for the Tamil original and cinematography is by PS Vinod. Under Surender Reddy’s direction, the film also features Arvind Swami who is playing a negative role.

