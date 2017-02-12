Did stunts all my life, but never found a proper body double: Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati from Ghazi Rana Daggubati from Ghazi

From his brute stunts in Baahubali to diving like a seafarer in Ghazi, Rana Daggubati was seen in many action-packed sequences in his films that sound and seem dangerous and thrilling at the same time. It seems Rana enjoys the adrenaline rush he gets while doing all these stunts, as the actor has apparently not used a body double, except for once.

“Been doing stunts all my life. Never found a proper double and the only time I did, he was a Bulgarian from America!! So none around here,” shared the actor talking about his sequences in Ghazi.

The star, who is a certified diver, was said to have performed all the underwater action sequences for Ghazi by himself that were shot for over 12 days. The actor’s diving stunts were reportedly shot both in an Olympic-size swimming pool and in the oceans off the coast of Visakhapatnam. We can only wait and watch what feats Rana did in Ghazi that is gearing up to release, in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, on February 17.

Ghazi is based on the untold story of 1971 India-Pakistan War and sinking of PNS Ghazi near Vizag. While Rana is essaying the role of a Naval officer Lt.Commander Arjun Varma of Indian Navy, Taapsee Pannu will be seen portraying a refugee in the film. The film also features Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and late actor Om Puri playing crucial roles. With more than 80 per cent of the film relying on computer graphics (CG), the director had to work with the CG team on about 700 shots of the film. The Ghazi team also had multiple National Award-winning film editor A. Sreekar Prasad working with them.

The Ghazi Attack is directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy and is said to be partially based on his own book, Blue Fish. The film is bankrolled by PVP cinema and Matinee Entertainment and will be distributed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in Hindi.

