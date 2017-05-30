Dasari Narayana Rao passes away: Best films of the multifaceted filmmaker

Dasari Narayana Rao is no more Dasari Narayana Rao is no more

The demise of Dasari Narayana Rao marks an end of an era in the Telugu film industry. The multifaceted filmmaker has immensely contributed to the Indian film industry as a director, writer, lyricist, producer and as a versatile actor. He breathed his last on Tuesday, while he was still under medical care at KIMS hospital in Hyderabad.

In the recent months, his health had deteriorated due to multiple organ failures and he was constantly going in and out of the hospital. On Tuesday, he suffered heart failure and did not recover from it.

He had been one of the significant members of the Indian film industry for nearly 45 years and has directed many box office superhits and award-winning movies in Telugu and Hindi and delivered memorable performances as an actor too. Most of his films dealt with issues like social injustice and corruption. However, when he became a politician he was embroiled in a corruption scandal when the UPA government’s Coalgate scam broke out.

The high-profile people from the different walks of life have been sharing their condolences and paying rich tributes to the renowned filmmaker.

He had directed about 151 films, which is a record in itself. This achievement of his even won him a place in Guinness World Record. Here we look at some of his best movies as a director.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Mohan Babu visiting Dasari Narayan Rao. (Source: Twitter/BARaju) Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Mohan Babu visiting Dasari Narayan Rao. (Source: Twitter/BARaju)

Tata Manavadu: Dasari proved himself with his very first film as a director and screenwriter. The film that came out in 1972 had legendary actors like SV Ranga Rao, Anjali Devi, Raja Babu. It even won him the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Feature Film.

Read Here | Telugu director Dasari Narayana Rao dead, he was 75

Premabhishekam: The romantic film was celebrated as the ‘industry hit’ in 1981. The film had Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Sridevi, Jayasudha in the lead roles and was later remade in Tamil as Vazhvey Maayam and in Hindi as Prem Tapasya.

Megha Sandesham: The 1982 family drama was a milestone film in Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s career as it was his 200th film. The film also starring Jayaprada and Jayasudha was Dasari’s famous works. It also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu that year.

Osey Ramulamma: The 1997 film dealt with the issue of the cast and social injustice. Besides directing and writing the film, Dasari had also played the lead role along with Vijayashanti. The film was screened at the 1998 International Film Festival of India in the mainstream section.

Aaj Ka M.L.A. Ram Avtar: Dasari shot to national fame after this film, which had iconic Rajesh Khanna in the lead role. It was the remake of his 1983 Telugu film MLA Yedukondalu. The Bollywood version was also a big hit.

Asha Jyoti: The 1984 Hindi film is the remake of Dasari’s 1981 directorial Srivari Muchatlu. The film marked his second outing with Rajesh Khanna and also had Reena Roy and Rekha in the lead roles.

Megha Sandesham: Dasari was the director, writer and producer of this and he was also in the main star cast along with Ramya Krishnan. The 1998 drama won the special jury mention of the National Film Award for the feature film. And was also remade in Kannada in 2007 as Hetthare Heranne Herrabekku.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd