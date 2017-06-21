D. Venkatesh to play a comic cameo in Pawan Kalyan’s next film

D Venkatesh will be appear in a cameo in the next Pawan Kalyan film. D Venkatesh will be appear in a cameo in the next Pawan Kalyan film.

Pawan Kalyan, who was last seen in the film Katamarayudu opposite Shruti Haasan is currently working with director Trivikram on an untitled project. While Katamarayudu was expected to ring in the collections at the box office, the film failed to perform up to the expectations. Now, the actor turned politician has pinned his hopes on Trivikram’s project to churn out a hit.

The film will have two leading ladies playing pivotal roles. Anu Emannuel started the shoot with Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Suresh joined the crew later. This film happens to be the third collaboration between Trivikram and Pawan after having worked together in Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. The latest addition to this star-studded crew is popular actor D Venkatesh. Media reports suggest that the actor shot for a cameo in Hyderabad. Apparently, his appearance is a comic one and is expected to leave the audience in splits. This project also happens to be the debut music album for Anirudh Ravichander in Telugu movie industry.

After completion of this project, Pawan Kalyan is expected to join his brother Chiranjeevi for a T Subbarami Reddy project. The producer had recently revealed that the scripting work is currently under process for the movie. “I am very happy to share mega combination will be soon hitting the floors. Both Chiranjeevi garu and Pawan Kalyan garu are now busy with their commitments. Once they finish it off, I will be launching the film on a grand scale. It is going to be the biggest movie of all in Telugu movie industry,” the producer said in a statement.

