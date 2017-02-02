Confirmed: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan to work together in Trivikram Srinivas’ next

Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi on one screen Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi on one screen

Keeping their political ideologies aside, for the first time ever Megastar Chiranjeevi and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan are coming together on screen in a multi-starrer to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. “T Subbirami Reddy along with Aswini Dutt to produce a multi-starrer with Megastar Chiranjeevi-Powerstar PawanKalyan in Trivikram’s direction,” confirmed a source close to the industry.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The announcement came after Tollywood stars met during MP T Subbirami Reddy’s grandson Keshav Reddy’s wedding events that took place in the city. Many Bollywood stars were there too.

The buzz about a mega multi-starrer had started when Subbirami Reddy had announced in Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 release event that he would want everyone from the Mega family — Chiru, Pawan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sirish, Varun and Sai Dharam Tej — to act in the film. While Chiru and Pawan are on board for the film, more details of the cast and film will be announced soon.

Laying all the speculations of rivalry between the brothers to rest, this film will be a visual treat for all the Mega fandom. Pawan and Chiranjeevi have never worked in a film together.

Recently, after the success of Chiru’s comeback film Khaidi No 150, Pawan even visited the former’s house to congratulate him. Chiranjeevi also announced during his film’s press meet that there was no animosity between him and his brother.

Though there were multiple political face-offs between the duo, they have made it clear that everything was just business and they respect each others’ work. While Pawan Kalyan is the head of Jana Sena party, Chiru had merged his political party, Praja Rajyam, with Congress and had served as a union minister earlier.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd