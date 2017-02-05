Comedian-actor Sunil’s next film titled Ungarala Rambabu. See first look poster

Tollywood comedian Sunil Varma Tollywood comedian Sunil Varma

From a supporting comedian to a lead actor in films, Sunil has come a long way in the industry. His next release is titled Ungarala Rambabu. The filmmakers recently launched the first look poster of the film.

Under the direction of Onamalu and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju fame Kranthi Madhav, Ungaralu Rambabu is billed to be a commercial family entertainer. About 90 per cent of the shooting has been done and the film is slotted for release this summer.

While Miya George will be seen playing opposite the star in the film, Prakash Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Ali and Vennela Kishore will be seen playing other crucial roles in the film. Ghibran will be rendering the music for the film.

The film will be bankrolled by Paruchuri Kiriti under United Kriti Movies banner. “Sunil will be characterised in a completely unique way and all other roles will also have an equally important part to play in the film,” shared the producer.

Meanwhile, Sunil is also busy with the remake of the Malayalam film 2 Countries, which started its shoot in November last year under A N Shankar’s direction. The Malayalam version, which was directed by Shafi, featured Dileep, Mamta Mohandas and Isha Talwar playing lead roles.

Sunil debuted as a lead actor in 2010 with the hit film Maryada Ramanna. He has played the lead role in more than seven movies since then but most of them got little or no traction at the box office.

