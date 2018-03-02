Cinematographer K.U.Mohanan roped in for Mahesh Babu’s next with Vamshi Paidipally

Mahesh Babu next will work with Vamshi Paidipally Mahesh Babu next will work with Vamshi Paidipally

One of the top cinematographers of the country, K.U.Mohanan has been roped in for Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s next project with director Vamshi Paidipally. Mohanan has shot some of the major blockbusters in Hindi and Malayalam. Some of his works include Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Don, Aamir Khan’s Talaash among others. More recently, he impressed with his camera skills in Malayalam film Carbon, which had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Mohanan has also been signed for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming magnum opus Aadujeevitham. The multilingual film will be made on a lavish budget in 3D.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for Bharat Ane Nenu under filmmaker Koratala Siva’s direction. After completing the project, Mahesh’s 25th film, which is yet to get its title, will go on the floors. It will be for the first time Mahesh will be collaborating with Vamshi Paidipally, who has blockbusters such as Yevadu, Oopiri to his credit.

Actor Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead and it will be bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations and C Ashwini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi films.

Bharat Ane Nenu is fast nearing the completion as the producers have announced that it will hit the screens worldwide on April 20. The film was earlier slated for April 27 release. However, the release was advanced by a week to avoid clash with Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

