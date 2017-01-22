Chiranjeevi’s next film to begin shooting from March

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Teja Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Teja

The Mega duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Teja is back with some more action. The news just got confirmed that Charan will be producing Chiranjeevi’s next, his 151st film too. An industry insider revealed that the project will be bankrolled rolled by Konidela Productions under Dhruva fame Surender Reddy’s direction. The film will hit the floors in March this year.

Khaidi No 150 happens to be Charan’s first production venture. The actor-cum-producer also hinted that it is his “life’s goal” to act in a Chiranjeevi film. While Ram Charan has a 30-second cameo in Khaidi No 150, it is likely that he would be taking a major role in his next project with his father. In fact, Chiranjeevi has also made guest appearances in Charan’s hits movies Magadheera and Bruce Lee – The Fighter.

Surender Reddy is expected to be a good bet as the director already gave Ram Charan, the hit film, Dhruva last year. Earlier, Megastar had already said that he will be taking up two projects by the end of this year.

“A couple of stories are already there. The script of a film on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is in stand-by and more discussions are underway with Paruchuri brothers. There is another story Dhruva director Surender Reddy wanted me to work with. However, my 152nd film is planned with Boyapati Srinu,” Chiranjeevi had said addressing the media at his residence in Hyderabad earlier this month.

While Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is said to be about the first freedom fighters in India, the script of the project is not yet known. The actor didn’t reveal details like the cast and dates of the projects.

Meanwhile, Chiru-Charan’s Khaidi No 150 turned out to be a box office smasher. The film has already grossed over Rs 110 crore just from its first week of release.

