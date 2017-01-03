Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 pre-release event postponed, to be held in Guntur on January 7

Chiranjeevi from Khaidi No 150 Chiranjeevi from Khaidi No 150

As Sankranthi comes closer, Khaidi No 150’s pre-release event that is expected to take place on a grand scale has got a new date and a new venue. The event that was supposed to happen on January 4 in Vijayawada is now scheduled to take place on January 7 at Hailand Grounds in Guntur.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Ram Charan Teja, the film’s producer, had announced last week that a grand pre-release event would be held in Indira Gandhi Municipal Grounds in Vijayawada on January 4, but due to some logistical reasons, there was a change in plan.

Though the Chiranjeevi starrer’s release is not official, the buzz is that the movie is likely going to hit the screens on January 11, which is a day before the release of Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni’s release.

A couple of days back, the film cleared its censor formalities with a U/A certificate.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers released three songs that gained a lot of traction on social media. In fact, the first song, Ammadu Let’s Do Kummudu, has clocked 7 million views on YouTube.

Under V V Vinayak’s direction, Khaidi No 150 is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which was directed by AR Murugadoss and had Vijay in the lead role. The much-awaited movie has Chiranjeevi playing the lead and he will be seen romancing Kajal Aggarwal. The film also roped in Devi Sri Prasad to score music and Bollywood actor Tarun Arora will be playing the baddie.

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s comeback and his 150th movie. The film marks the return of Chiru in Tollywood after close to a decade as he was busy with political commitments.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd