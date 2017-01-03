Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 finally gets a release date. It’s January 11

Chiranjeevi from Khaidi No 150 poster Chiranjeevi from Khaidi No 150 poster

The Boss is back and so is the date to watch him. Making it official, producer and son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Teja pushed out a video message confirming the release date of Khaidi No 150. The much-awaited film will hit the screens on January 11.

Though the movie will be releasing a day before Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni, the team thought it was a good decision to pick January 11.

“We thought of releasing Khaidi No 150 on January 12, but Balayya babu’s film is releasing on that day. My father said it is not a good thing for the industry to release two films of two big stars on the same day, so we changed the date to January 11 after consulting the 150 team. We are also releasing the trailer on January 7 when the pre-release event is taking place,” Ram Charan Teja said.

Clarifying why the pre-release was postponed, Charan said due to permission issues to conduct the event in Indira Gandhi Municipal Grounds in Vijayawada, the event had to be planned in Guntur.

Charan also said Dasari Narayan Rao and Raghavendra Rao will be the chief guests for the event.

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s comeback and his 150th movie. Under V V Vinayak’s direction, it is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which was directed by AR Murugadoss and starred Vijay. The much-awaited movie has Chiranjeevi playing the lead and he will be seen romancing Kajal Aggarwal. The film also roped in Devi Sri Prasad to score the music and Bollywood actor Tarun Arora will be playing the baddie.

The movie is also expected to be a big one for the star. Apart from being his comeback, it has been shot in exotic locations in Central Europe, Slovenia and Croatia.

