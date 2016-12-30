Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 cleared by censor, grand pre-release event on January 4

Chiranjeevi from Khaidi No 150 Chiranjeevi from Khaidi No 150

The wait is over as Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 has cleared its censor formalities and has been cleared with a U/A certificate. The film is set to release as per schedule on Sankranthi this year.

Another latest update is that the producer of the film Ram Charan Teja announced on Thursday that a grand pre-release event would be held in Indira Gandhi Municipal Grounds in Vijayawada on January 4. The film is being bankrolled by Chiru’s son Charan under Konidela Productions banner.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers released three songs that gained a lot of traction on social media. In fact, the first song released Ammadu Let’s Do Kummudu song has clocked 7 million views on YouTube.

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s comeback and his 150th movie. The film marks the comeback of Chiru in Tollywood after close to a decade. Under V V Vinayak’s direction, Khaidi No 150 is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which was directed by AR Murugadoss and had Vijay in the lead role. The much-awaited movie has Chiranjeevi playing the lead and he will be seen romancing Kajal Aggarwal. The film also roped in Devi Sri Prasad to score music and Bollywood actor Tarun Arora will be playing the baddie.

Khaidi No 150 is expected to be a big hit for the star. Apart from being his comeback, it has been shot in exotic locations of Central Europe, Slovenia and Croatia, and the filmmakers also said to have roped in popular choreographer Lawrence who might give Chiru another signature step, like Veena step of Indra, for the audience to remember.

