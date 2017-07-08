Chiranjeevi is a wonderful person, Uday Kiran called off wedding with his daughter, reveals sister

Uday Kiran’s sisters opens about Chiranjeevi controversy Uday Kiran’s sisters opens about Chiranjeevi controversy

A few years after the death of her brother Uday Kiran, Sridevi, who now settled in Muscat, Oman, revealed the actual reason as to why Uday’s wedding with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s eldest daughter Sushmitha was called off. She said that it was entirely Uday’s decision to cancel the wedding after the engagement as he thought they both will be a mismatch for some reasons.

Sridevi said both of them discussed a lot and mutually agreed to call off the wedding. Rumours were rife Uday’s acting career in Tollywood was in a free fall after he called off the wedding, which allegedly irked Chiranjeevi. However, she rubbished the reports saying, the Megastar had always been supportive towards Uday and treated everyone one in their family with respect. She said that it was Chiranjeevi who came forward with the marriage proposal apparently to help Uday, who was very upset after a bitter breakup.

“Uday had a hit a rough patch in his personal life after the breakup with a girl he loved. He was sobbing a lot. Chiranjeevi was very supportive during his down time. He was like Uday’s Godfather. And even Uday had a lot of respect for him. Chiranjeevi advised him a lot to move on and after some time he came up with the marriage proposal saying Sushmitha liked Uday. He is a wonderful person,” Sridevi said.

Uday later got married to Vishitha in 2012. However, two years later he committed suicide. He was found dead in his residence at Srinagar Colony in Punjagutta. It was highly suspected that he was suffering from depression due to lack of opportunities in films and financial difficulties. Rumours were rife that his decision to cancel wedding with the Megastar daughter was a primary reason for his downfall. However, Sridevi’s statement should end all the speculations.

