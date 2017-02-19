Chiranjeevi takes an auto ride with a fan, gifts him Rs 2 lakh

Megastar Chiranjeevi takes an auto ride with a fan Megastar Chiranjeevi takes an auto ride with a fan

After doing captivating onscreen roles for over three decades now, Megastar Chiranjeevi is winning the hearts of more fans with his debut Television show, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. He is taking the show beyond the fancy sets and mingling with fans out in the open.

The third contestant of the new season named Satish expressed his desire to take the Telugu superstar for a ride on his autorickshaw. Chiranjeevi, without thinking twice, agreed and said even he didn’t travel in an autorickshaw for a long time. Just before starting the next episode, Chiranjeevi fulfilled Satish’s wish.

As he was not sure about the answer to the 10th question, whose prize money was Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand, Satish quit the game to take home Rs 1 lakh 60 thousand. During the show, Satish narrated his struggles in life and how following the death of his father, he had to quit his studies and take up the responsibilities of his family, including his sister’s marriage. Chiranjeevi, who was impressed with his hard work and love for his family, gifted him Rs 2 lakh more from his personal account. Now, that’s a sign of a true superstar.

MEK is a popular Telugu TV show that is an adaptation of globally acclaimed show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Chiranjeevi replaced actor Nagarjuna as the host of MEK. “When I was approached by the show producers to host the game show, I was a bit hesitant, because Nagarunja was doing so well and was it necessary to replace him. I am a fan of the show and I watch it regularly. But, the creators thought the show needed a reboot. As I was still thinking about the offer, I called Nagarunja to get his opinion. And he convinced me saying I should take the opportunity and he said he was confident that I will take the show to the next level,” he had said.

