Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starts shooting

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has started filming on Wednesday in Hyderabad. According to media reports, the shooting began at a famous aluminum factory at 7:30 am with a shot of Chiranjeevi and Brahmaji.

Tweeting about the shoot, Ram Charan’s wife said, “#newbeginning fr the #konidelafamily MrC ❤️starts project #2 as producer 🎥👌🏻😊. With Mamaya #MegaStarChiranjeevi 151 movie. The power of the character #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy & the enthusiasm of the team will def mesmerise u. 🎞 #RamCharan (sic).”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Ram Charan’s second production after the blockbuster Khaidi 150, which was Chiranjeevi’s comeback vehicle. The film is being produced at a budget of Rs 150 crores.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film has a stellar star cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathy, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu. Sye Narasimha Reddy will mark the Telugu debut of Vijay Sethupathi.

While the film was supposed to have music by AR Rahman, the Mozart of Madras recently chose to opt out citing scheduling clashes. “I was looking forward to working on this project but things didn’t work out as per my schedule. Even though I wanted to work on this project, things didn’t work in my favour as there’s only a certain amount of work one can take up,” said Rahman.

Now reports suggest that Thaman might be asked to come onboard. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu will handle the camera for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Notably, he was also the cinematographer for Khaidi 150.

