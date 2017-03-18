Chiranjeevi set to play a freedom fighter after Khaidi No 150

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film is based on the life of a freedom fighter Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film is based on the life of a freedom fighter

After making a sensational comeback earlier this year with Khaidi No 150, Megastar Chiranjeevi will reportedly be seen next in a period drama based on a biopic of a freedom fighter. Tollywood grapevine is abuzz that the film will be inspired by the life of Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and of course, it will be made to suit the whims of the fans of the Megastar.

According to reports, actor Srikanth hosted a television show that discussed the life and struggles of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and on the show, he confirmed that Chiranjeevi will be playing the iconic freedom fighter on the big screen. However, an official word on the same is awaited. Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is touted to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

It will be Chiranjeevi’s 151st film and will be bankrolled by his star son Ram Charan Teja’s production house, Konidela Production Company. Ram Charan made his debut as a producer with Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster film Khaidi No 150. The reports have it that the film will be directed by Surender Reddy, who gave Ram Charan his previous hit titled Dhruva. Chiranjeevi is said to be in the process of transforming his looks to play the legendary freedom fighter.

Chiranjeevi returned to the big screen after a gap of 10 years with Khaidi No 150, the remake of AR Murugadoss’s Tamil film Kaththi, which had Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film proved all the critics wrong and emerged the first and biggest box office blockbuster of Tollywood in 2017. Chiranjeevi is currently hosting the new season of television game show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd