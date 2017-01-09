Chiranjeevi reacts to Nagababu’s reaction on Ram Gopal Varma

Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu at an event, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called him “incompetent”. Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu at an event, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called him “incompetent”.

After things turned ugly between Nagababu and maverick director Ram Gopal Varma, the former’s brother Chiranjeevi on Monday responded that his brother’s reaction was natural in the situation.

“People react differently in different situations. He (Nagababu) was hurt and he reacted. I too was hurt, but I didn’t react. I try to keep a positive outlook towards things. The more we focus on criticism, the more will be its value, so I gently ignore and turn deaf to it. I believe my fans would also think so,” said Chiranjeevi addressing a press meet at his residence in Hyderabad.

The actor also cleared the air that there isn’t any animosity between him and Varma. “I don’t have any problem with him (Varma). He is a very great person. He is one of my good friends. In fact, we don’t have any problem with any stars in the industry, that is the nature of my family,” the actor added.

Nagababu had earlier implicitly lashed at RGV at the Khaidi No 150 pre-release event calling him a “moron (the closest translation to Aku Pakshi)” for being critical of his brother’s film and asked him to mind his own business.

A day after RGV also fired back at Nagababu with his usual Twitter rant calling him “incompetent” and the person responsible for the loss of Chiranjeevi’s party Prajarajyam.

“The whole state knows what kind of wrong advice you gave your great brother for Prajarajyam and made him lose. Before advising me what to do, please question yourself what kind of great career you have had in your entire life,” Varma had tweeted on Saturday.

