Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan come together for the biggest Telugu movie ever, Trivikram to direct

Politician and film producer T Subbarami Reddy has revealed that the scripting work for the recently announced film, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is in the process. He has also added that the film will be made on a grand scale, promising that it will be the biggest ever film produced in the Telugu film industry.

“I am very happy to share mega combination will be soon hitting the floors. Both Chiranjeevi garu and Pawan Kalyan garu are now busy with their commitments. Once they finish it off, I will be launching the film on a grand scale. It is going to be the biggest movie of all in Telugu movie industry,” said Subbarami in a statement.

It will be the first time that the superstar brothers of Telugu cinema will be sharing the screen space in their long and decorated career. The mega film will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, who is also wielding the megaphone for Pawan’s upcoming film. The untitled flick marks Trivikram’s third collaboration with Pawan after Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is busy with his television game show, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. After completing the season 4, the actor will start working on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a period film based on the life of a freedom fighter. Uyyalawada is said to have led a rebellion against the British Raj down south much before India’s first war of Independence in 1857.

The film will be directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan under his home production banner Konidela Production. The filmmakers have plans to release it in summer 2018.

