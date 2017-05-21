Chiranjeevi’s next will be a pan-India film, to release in summer 2018

Chiranjeevi wants to make his next film on a grand scale. Chiranjeevi wants to make his next film on a grand scale.

We know that Megastar Chiranjeevi has been preparing to play the lead role in a film based on the life of a freedom fighter. The film titled Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is currently under its pre-production. After watching director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, Chiranjeevi has reportedly increased the budget of the project to make his upcoming period film on a grand scale with top notch visual effects.

Popular art director Rajeevan is working on building grand sets for the film. In an interview to Andhrajyothy news daily, Chiranjeevi said his next film will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, saying it has the potential to strike a chord with the moviegoers across the country. The makers have roped in renowned cameraman Ravi Varman to lend his expertise to the big-ticket film, which will start rolling in August. Chiranjeevi has said the producers are aiming to release it in summer 2018. Previously, Ravi Varman has worked in films like Dasavathaaram, Barfi, Tamasha among many other Indian blockbusters.

Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan Teja will be bankrolling the big-ticket film under his home production banner Konidela Production Company. Director Surender Reddy will be helming the upcoming Chiranjeevi-starrer. He has many hits to his credit, including Dhruva, Race Gurram, Kick.

The film is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. He is touted to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

Ram Charan made his debut as a producer with this year’s Khaidi No 150, which was also Chiranjeevi’s comeback film after a gap of 10 years. After making a splash at the box office with their previous outing, the father-son duo is seemingly determined to deliver another hit.

Chiranjeevi will also be taking a long break before he starts shooting for the second season of his game show, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. The actor will first finish the project before he resumes work on his television show. Traditionally, the show runners start shooting for the next season after six months. But, due to Chiranjeevi’s film commitments, it may take nearly one year before he returns to the small screen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd