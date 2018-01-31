Chiranjeevi launches son-in-law’s debut film

Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani at Khalyan Dev’s film launch. Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani at Khalyan Dev’s film launch.

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi kicked off the debut project of his son-in-law Khalyan Dhev on Wednesday morning. He was joined by ace director SS Rajamouli and veteran music director MM Keeravani. While the megastar clapped the board for the film, MM Keeravani switched on the camera and SS Rajamouli directed the first shot. The film, however, is helmed by Rakesh Sashii and will also have Cuckoo fame Malavika Nair as the female lead. Other guests such as NV Prasad, Gunnam Gangaraju, Kalyan Koduri, Avasarala Srinivas were also present at the event. The film will be bankrolled by Sai Korrapati. While the camera is cranked by KK Senthil Kumar of Baahubali fame, art direction will be done by Rama Krishna of Rangasthalam fame.

“We are very happy and delighted to produce Kalyaan Dhev’s first project under our Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner. Our entire team is excited to have Chiranjeevi garu and Rajamouli garu gracing the event to wish us. This Production No 12 will be a very special project with many attractions and a good script prepared by Rakesh Sashii,” Producer Sai Korrapati was quoted as saying.

Chiranjeevi is currently working on the mega-budget multi-starrer Sye Narasimha Reddy, which is produced by Ram Charan. The film has a strong supporting cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, who is making his Telugu debut. Rajamouli, on the other hand, is working on his next with two big stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The untitled project will be the maverick filmmaker’s return to tinseltown after the blockbuster Baahubali franchise.

