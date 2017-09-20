Chiranjeevi and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli spotted on the sets of Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam 1985. See photos

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi with his son Ram Charan. Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi with his son Ram Charan.

Mega star Ram Charan who is busy shooting for his latest movie Rangasthalam 1985 in the outskirts of Hyderabad had a pleasant surprise from his father on Wednesday. According to reports, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli made an unannounced visit to the sets of the Mega star, giving the actor and his crew a happy shock. While the reason for the visit is unknown, pictures from the same are going viral on social media.

The makers Mythri Movie Makers tweeted from their official handle saying that the illustrious guests had seen portions of the movie and were happy with the output. Incidentally, the makers had also tweeted recently that the first look from the movie is likely to be launched this Dussehra by Tollywood A-lister Pawan Kalyan.

Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam 1985 is a romcom in a rural setting. The movie will also see Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired against Ram Charan for the first time, raising considerable curiosity in the project. Samantha will, reportedly, adorn a traditional look and will be seen in a sari throughout the movie. “Audiences will be surprised by her makeover. She will be seen in a rural avatar. Throughout the film you will see her in sari. She is in love with her look as it’s something very new for her,” a source from the film unit had told IANS.

The film, also starring Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu, has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

