Caught on camera: Nandamuri Balakrishna hits assistant on KS Ravikumar’s sets

It seems like Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 102nd film has begun on a controversial note after a video surfaced on the internet showing the actor manhandling his assistant. The video was shot on the sets of his upcoming film, where director KS Ravikumar can also be seen.

In the footage, Balakrishna could be seen hitting his unidentified assistant in the head while ordering him to remove his footwears. The controversial video has been drawing a lot of criticism from social media users.

Balakrishna has sparked several controversies in the past due to his ill-temper in public places. Earlier this year, he snapped back at a fan who tried to click a selfie with him during the screening of Gautamiputra Satakarni. A video of the incident had gone viral.

Last year, he had courted another controversy when he had infamously said at an audio release event that “I have always tried to do different roles. If I simply run behind the actresses, my fans will be disappointed. They like it when I either kiss the girl or make her pregnant. He added that he also “playfully pinches the female actors he works with”.

On the career front, Balakrishna’s untitled flick went on the floors at Ramaoji Film City in Hyderabad on Thursday. Ravikumar is helming the project, which is bankrolled by C Kalyan. While Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in important roles.

Composer Chirantan Bhatt, who scored music for Balakrishna’s previous film Gautamiputra Satakarni, will also be composing tunes for his new film.

Balakrishna, meanwhile, is also awaiting the release of Paisa Vasool, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will hit the worldwide screens on September 1.

