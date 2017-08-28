Catherine Tresa in Telugu remake of Bogan

Catherine Tresa will be featured in the Telugu remake of Tamil thriller Bogan along with Ravi Teja. Catherine Tresa will be featured in the Telugu remake of Tamil thriller Bogan along with Ravi Teja.

Actress Catherine Tresa has been signed on to play the leading lady in the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Tamil thriller Bogan, which features Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swami in the lead. “Catherine reprises Hansika’s role from the original. She is kicked about being part of the project as she really liked Bogan,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

She will be paired with Ravi Teja in the film, to be directed by Lakshman, who helmed the original. Ravi will be playing Jayam Ravi’s role of an honest police officer.

Unlike Thani Oruvan, which was remade in Telugu as Dhruva and saw Arvind Swami reprising his own role, the Roja actor won’t be part of the Bogan remake for reasons yet unknown.

“Arvind Swami won’t be part of the remake. The makers are on the lookout for someone to play his role. He was not keen on doing another remake after last year’s Dhruva,” the source said. The project will roll from November. The source further said the second half of the film will be slightly changed for the remake.

“In the remake, the second half will be even more emotional. These changes are being made to suit Telugu sensibilities,” he said.

The project was supposed to go on the floors earlier this year but due to Ravi Teja’s prior commitments, the plan had to be pushed. The regular shooting will now commence in Hyderabad.

The makers hope to wrap up the project in flat three months. Imman had composed music for the original and he might be retained for the remake.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is busy with two other Telugu projects. In Raja The Great, which is slated for release in October, he plays a blind character. In Touch Chesi Chudu, he is said to be playing a rough-and-tough cop.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App