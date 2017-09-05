C V Reddy becomes first Telugu filmmaker to head jury for India’s Oscar entry

Telugu filmmaker CV Reddy to head jury that will select India’s Oscar entry Telugu filmmaker CV Reddy to head jury that will select India’s Oscar entry

In what could be termed as a huge honour, filmmaker CV Reddy became the first personality from the Telugu film industry to be named the chairperson of the jury that will decide India’s entry for the upcoming Oscar awards.

A new jury has been set up by the Film Federation of India (FFI) under President C Kalyan to select India’s official entry for the 90th Academy Awards in best foreign language film category. It is for the first time in 60 years of FFI’s history, a Telugu filmmaker will be heading the committee for the Oscars. It is worth noting that in 2012, Reddy was a member of the jury that selected India’s Oscar entry.

Reddy has produced more than 10 films in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. He has also directed a few, besides writing dialogues and screenplay for them. He made his directorial debut with Badili, which bagged the Nandi award in 1995.

The selection process for the Oscar entry will get underway on September 16. The FFI has already sent out a circulation to the filmmakers to submit their entries before September 10.

“The selection committee set up for this purpose will view the films entered for selection from September 16 as we have to submit the film to the Academy not later than October 1, 2017,” the FFI said in an announcement. The screening of submitted films will take place in Hyderabad at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at Filmnagar.

The presentations of the Oscar Awards are scheduled to take place on March 4 next year. India has been a regular contender for the coveted award since 1957. However, it is yet to win an Oscar.

Mother India was India’s first submission for the Oscars in 1957 and it also made it to the final nomination list. Salaam Bombay! in 1998 and Lagaan in 2001 were the two other films that made it to the final shortlist but they didn’t win.

Last year, National Award-winning film Visaranai, directed by Vetrimaaran, was submitted for Oscars but failed to get nominated.

