Boyapati Srinu, Rakul Preet’s next film to have a song worth Rs 3 crore 

Boyapati Sreenu with the film crew at launch in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter) Boyapati Sreenu with the film crew at launch in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter)

It’s always an extravaganza when it comes to sets and locations for films in Tollywood, but taking it to the highest level is Boyapati Srinu who pumped in Rs 3 crore just for the sets of one song.

Even before we could get used to the news about the hefty sum of Rs 1 crore spent for Vishal’s Okkadochadu song, Srinu changed the equations and set a new benchmark of Rs 3 crore. This is only proving that Tollywood is slowly becoming more of a money game when it is about commercial cinema.

Under Sarrainodu fame Srinu’s direction, the next untitled project features Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Rakul Preet Singh playing the lead roles. The costly set is said to be erected in Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The song will be shot for one week and the shooting is currently underway in the city. The song is also said to be a major highlight in the film.

The movie is being bankrolled by producer Miriyala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner. Boyapati recently delivered the hit film Sarrainodu with Allu Arjun.

Boyapati Srinu — who has directed six films in Tollywood — has gave films such as Ravi Teja-starrer Bhadra and Balakrishna-starrer Legend and Simha. Tapping on the rising fame of Rakul Preet in the Telugu industry, she was cast in the lead role in Sarrainodu too. The director had roped in Rakul to re-launch Sai Sreenivas who made his debut with Alludu Seenu in 2014.

Rakul Preet is on a roll and has been delivering back-to-back hits since 2014. Teaming up with big-ticket stars including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Ravi Teja, Gopichand and Ram Pothineni, the actor is currently busy with at least five projects in hand.

