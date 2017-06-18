Bigg Boss Telugu teaser: Junior NTR’s style and aura is the high point of his TV debut, watch video

Junior NTR-hosed Bigg Boss Telugu teaser is out. Junior NTR-hosed Bigg Boss Telugu teaser is out.

Tollywood star Junior NTR is set to host the Bigg Boss Telugu and its teaser has finally landed. He had earlier confirmed his small screen debut with the popular reality show which will be aired on STAR Maa. Last month we had reported that the actor has given his nod to play the host for the Telugu version of the reality show, which is already a hit in Hindi and Kannada.

Popular southern composer S.S Thaman, who has composed the music for the title track of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, shared the teaser with the caption, “Here we go guys the #bigbossteluguteaser and my love to our dear darling @tarak9999 ♥️http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk1lsK1hFVM&feature=youtu.be … @StarMaa ♥️ Thaman.”

Talking about his debut as a television host, Jr NTR had earlier said that it is a very challenging job. “Television is one of the biggest mediums for entertainment. When I was approached by Star MAA to host Bigg Boss, the biggest ever show on Telugu Television, I was intrigued by the challenge. I believe that the show will be a game changer,” said NTR in a statement.

S.S Thaman who is sure that the track will make audiences go crazy, earlier tweeted, “JUS Done with the mix & master 🎛🎚🎙#bigboss 🎭🐅@tarak9999 😎@StarMaa 🎶coming soon ♥️ Thaman.”

Check out Junior NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu Teaser here:

Also see composer S.S Thaman tweets here:

In the past, composer S.S Thaman and Junior NTR have worked together in films such as Brindavanam, Baadshah and Rabhasa. Bigg Boss is the Indian version of the international show Big Brother. It is already a bit hit in North India. The show’s Hindi version had 10 seasons with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi playing the host in the past. However, ever since Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took over the reins, he has become the face of the show.

In Kannada, actor Sudeep has been part of the show ever since its first season aired in 2013. The show runners of Bigg Boss have already roped in superstar Kamal Haasan as the host of its Tamil version. The first season of the show will go live on June 25 on Vijay TV.

The format of the show aims at bringing out the unseen side of popular faces of the country. About a dozen participants will be locked up inside a well-furnished house with all amenities for more than three months but they will be completely cut off from technology and the outside world. These celebrity contestants will live their days in the Bigg Boss house infront of camera with millions of people judging them based on their behaviour and how they perform the given tasks. Eventually, the last person in the house will be crowned as the winner.

