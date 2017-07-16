Bigg Boss Telugu: Jr NTR’s TV show begins today, here is the list of celebrities who may enter the house

Jr NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu begins today Jr NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu begins today

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to open on Sunday. The show will mark the much awaited small screen debut of Tollywood star Junior NTR. Buzz is that the star who is known for his dancing skills will kick-start the new chapter in his career by enthralling the audience with a dance performance.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the contestants, the names of 12 celebrities who will be part of the first Bigg Boss Telugu have been leaked online.

The possible contestants that will enter the expensive Bigg Boss house located in Lonavla are said to be Shiva Balaji, Mumaith Khan, Tejaswi Madivada, Dhanraj Adarsh, Sampoornesh Babu, Archana Madhu, Priya Kalpana, Mahesh Kathi, Jyothi, Sameer, Hari Teja, Katthi Kartheeka.

When we contacted the official spokesperson for the show, the person could not confirm the news. The industry sources, however, vouch for the authenticity of the list of contestant names leaked online.

Bigg Boss Telugu is said to be the most expensive TV show ever produced in Telugu. A massive house has been constructed at more than 10,000 square feet area, which has been equipped with 60 cameras.

The makers reportedly approached 100 celebrities to shortlist final 12 contestants, who will live together under the same roof of the house for about 70 days.

However, the reality show has already sparked a controversy after a promo showed Jr NTR peeping through a key hole at the contestants in the house. Telangana Film Chamber Chairman Of Commerce Chairman, P Ramakrishna Goud had requested the actor not to be part of the show saying the show doesn’t match the Telugu sensibilities.

The controversy comes on the heels of a right-wing group in Chennai opposing to Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil citing cultural reasons.

However, the showrunners of Bigg Boss Telugu are very confident that it will be a big success. The episodes of the show will air at 9:30 PM from Monday to Friday and on weekends at 9 PM on Star Maa. The audience can also stream the show the next day on Hotstar.

