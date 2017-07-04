Bigg Boss Telugu: Jr NTR’s TV debut to be the costliest Telugu show, over 100 celebrities approached

Jr NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu will open on July 16 Jr NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu will open on July 16

The first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 will go live on Star Maa on July 16. The show runners are seemingly leaving no stone unturned in planning a grand opening for the show, which will mark Tollywood star Jr NTR’s small screen debut. A massive house is being constructed at more than 10,000 square feet area and nearly 750 people working on the project at any given point of time, said the show producers.

The show runners have also approached more than 100 celebrities to shortlist final 12 contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house. Unlike its Tamil counterpart, the Telugu show will only have 12 contestants, who will live under the same roof of the well-furnished house with all amenities for about 70 days but they will be completely cut off from technology and the outside world. Last month, the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan, opened with 15 contestants, who will have to live together for 100 days in the same house.

The Bigg Boss Telugu house will be equipped with 60 cameras, which is twice the number of cameras installed at the Bigg Boss house in Tamil. It is set to become the most expensive show to be produced in Telugu television.

The show runners are buoyed by the response they received for the Bigg Boss promos on the digital platforms. “Since the launch of the first reveal promo, Bigg Boss Telugu has already created a huge buzz in the Telugu states. Bigg Boss Telugu promos were trending nationwide on social media platforms, with a huge number of shares, reaching millions,” the network said in a press statement.

The episodes of the show will air at 9:30 PM from Monday to Friday and on weekends at 9 PM on Star Maa.

