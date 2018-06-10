Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 launch LIVE UPDATES

The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu starts today. The popular reality TV show marks the small screen debut of Tollywood actor Nani who has taken over the anchoring responsibility from Jr NTR. The new season premieres on Star Maa at 9.00 pm.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is different from season one on various counts. To begin with, it has a new host and it will also be longer with more than 100 episodes. While the previous season only had celebrity contestants, this time, the showrunners have also included at least three contestants who are members of the public.
Jr NTR had hit it out of the park with his anchoring skills in the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu. At the end of the finale, the showrunners confirmed him for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. However, earlier this year, he had to excuse himself from the show owing to his film commitments.
With Nani leading the show, we can expect a lot of fun. And as we know, the show will never be short of drama, surprises, twists and turns.
Nani introduces ninth contestant Kireeti. Nani calls him the groom of Telugu cinema because he has done 5-6 films in which he never gets married.
Television anchor Syamala is the eighth contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.
Roll Rida performs with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mumaith Khan.
Rapper Roll Rida is the seventh contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.
Indianexpress.com's Kameshwari says, "I feel Jr NTR was much better. Nani looks nervous. His diction is much better. That is a plus point. Also, there is so much branding all around the house."
Bhanushree Mehra was the body double for Tamannaah Bhatia in the Baahubali movies.
Now, it’s sixth contestant who takes over the stage. Nani introduces actor Bhanushree Mehra to the audience.
Human rights activist Babu Gogineni is the fifth contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.
Actor Tanish is the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.
Journalist Deepti is the third contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.
Amit Tiwari is known for his villainous roles. Before entering the house, he said that people in real life are scared to be around him.
Actor Amit Tiwari is the second contetant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.
Nani says Geetha Madhuri's husband is extremely happy and relaxed as she would be spending some days in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. She expressed her excitement and walked into the house.
Singer Geetha Madhuri is the first contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.
The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu will also have a jail.
As Nani sits in the living room in front of the television, Bigg Boss calls Nani to the confession room. Nani asks Bigg Boss to confess about his problems, love life, history and so on. But Bigg Boss says “You can leave” in his very famous voice.
After leaving the confession room, Nani takes the audience to the washroom area.
Nani takes the audience inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house. After giving a statutory warning that smoking is injurious to health, Nani starts with the smoking zone. He then moves to the gym and then enters the living area. He walks into the kitchen. Soon, a buzzer rings and the audience is taken to the store room where Bigg Boss will be sending necessities for the housemates.
Now, the actor moves the dining area. He reveals this time the house will host 16 contestants.
Next, he moves to the bedroom. This time, there is no partition between men and women contestants' rooms, but the captain’s bed is separate.
Talking about Jr NTR, Nani said, “In the film industry, we have many doubts about shifting to televisions. NTR broke the myth. Thank you, you did a great job.”
Audience can’t stop whistling and showering love on the actor. He says, “I said at some press conference that I haven’t watched Bigg Boss. These people made me watch the entire season in two days. NTR did really well last season. Now, we come back.”
Nani, also known as the Natural Star, walks on to the stage flaunting his new look. He greets everyone and starts to dance on his Bhale Bhale Magadivoy song and Nenu Local title track. He entertains the audience with his performance.
Tollywood actor Nani will host the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu.
Annapurna Studios on Sunday afternoon tweeted: "The big scale #BigBossTelugu2 house built in #annapurnastudios within a short span of time is all set to welcome it’s contestants for season 2! We are as excited as you are to know who would be living in this house for the next 106 days! Stay tuned! @NameisNani @StarMaa."