Bharath Ane Nenu audio teaser: Mahesh Babu takes oath as CM of Andhra Pradesh

The promotions of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s next film Bharath Ane Nenu has begun. The makers on Friday released an audio teaser coinciding with the Republic Day celebrations. In the audio clip, Mahesh’s Bharath takes oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

“Many know this film is set in a political background. To be more specific it is a fictional political drama, which is set in the underworld backdrop in Andhra Pradesh,” said director Koratala Siva, who made Srimanthudu with Mahesh, which was one of the biggest box office hits in 2015.

Bharath Ane Nenu has Kiara Advani as the female lead and it marks her debut in Telugu cinema. It also stars Rama Prabha, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj Devaraj and Aamani among others in important roles.

The film was expected to hit the screens in April. Given that Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has also been postponed to same month, the makers of Bharath Ane Nenu may announce a different date to avoid the clash.

Following Bharath Ane Nenu, Mahesh will work with Vamshi Paidipally for Mahesh 25 and he will also join hands with Trivikram in the project tentatively called Mahesh 26, which will be financed by Mythri Movie Makers.

He will also join hands with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. According to reports, Mahesh said his film with Rajamouli will take off by the end of next year or early 2019.

