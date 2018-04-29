Mahesh Babu on Bharath Ane Nenu’s success: Would love to do a sequel

Bharath Ane Nenu star Mahesh Babu wants to do a sequel of the film. Bharath Ane Nenu star Mahesh Babu wants to do a sequel of the film.

Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu is ecstatic about his new release Bharath Ane Nenu, which is said to be the fastest money spinner of Telugu cinema, crossing the Rs 125 crore mark.

“We knew we had a terrific film on our hands as Siva garu (director Koratala Siva) is a great storyteller. But one never knows which way the wind blows. It’s always the audience which gives the final verdict, and it’s truly overwhelming and a big thank you to all who have unanimously loved our film. It’s a very proud moment for me,” said Mahesh.

Recently, the second collaboration of Kortala Siva and Mahesh Babu crossed Rs 125 crore mark, confirmed the producers. The Kortala Siva directorial was declared a blockbuster on the second day of its release after it earned Rs 100 crore gross from its worldwide theatrical collection.

Siva has managed to create several interesting moments in the film Bharath Ane Nenu. Like in a scene, before the interval, when Bharat first demonstrates his physical strength throwing over a guy and breaking a glass top table into pieces. For a moment his image becomes blurry and he slowly comes into focus.

Mahesh Babu feels a role like Bharath is not just rare, it is also a privilege to play such a powerful politically pertinent part. “It is very rare for actors to get such powerful films. The characterization of Bharath is my best till date. I will always be grateful to my director Shiva for conceiving this part for me.”

Mahesh says he is game for a sequel to Bharath Ane Nenu. “To be honest, we had content to do a five-hour film. But since we had to make it one film, we edited the content down to less than three hours. But I would love to do a sequel, if Siva Sir agrees,” said the star.

