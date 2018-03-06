Bharat Ane Nenu teaser: Mahesh Babu plays a politician who never breaks a promise

Mahesh Babu’s Bharat looks desirable as a young leader in a position of power Mahesh Babu’s Bharat looks desirable as a young leader in a position of power

Finally, the wait is over. The teaser of Mahesh Babu’s much awaited political drama Bharat Ane Nenu has landed. The teaser begins by introducing the core principles of Mahesh’s Bharat. These form his strong personality. He was taught by his mother that a man always keeps his promise. And honoring a promise is not an option for Bharat. It is the way of life.

The teaser tells us Bharat has a most vital quality that other politicians lack. That quality is called integrity. He is also headstrong and has a vision for the welfare of his people. When the push comes to shove, he can even throw a few punches.

Mahesh’s Bharat looks desirable as a young leader in a position of power. And the final visual in the teaser of Bharat adjusting his nameboard at his office represents his vision to straighten things out in a business, where lying and deceiving are believed to be the important traits for success. It also shows his character’s personal discipline that’s hardened by his mother’s teachings.

Bharat Ane Nenu marks Mahesh’s second outing with director Koratala Siva. The actor-director duo in 2015 had delivered Srimanthudu, which was one of the top-grossing films in the Telugu film industry that year.

The film marks Bollywood actor Kiara Advani’s debut in the Telugu film industry and it also stars Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha among others.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for Bharat Ane Nenu, which will be hitting the screens worldwide on April 20.

