Bharat Ane Nenu song Vachaadayyo Saami: A perfunctory hero-celebration song

Bharat Ane Nenu song Vachaadayyo Saami: Sung by Divya Kumar and Kailash Kher, the song has a folksy appeal that isn’t all new. Bharat Ane Nenu song Vachaadayyo Saami: Sung by Divya Kumar and Kailash Kher, the song has a folksy appeal that isn’t all new.

Vachaadayyo Saami, the new song from Bharat Ane Nenu, was unveiled on Thursday by Mahesh Babu on Twitter. The song title loosely translated means ‘The saviour has come’. Vachaadayyo Saami is a celebratory song for all the welfare and good deeds that the hero has done. It talks about the people whose lives he has touched and the welfare deeds Bharat has done. Sung by Divya Kumar and Kailash Kher, the song has a folksy appeal that isn’t all new. The festive orchestration of the song reminds us of that one song in the second half of every commercial film — where the hero’s actions are glorified. Vachaadayyo Saami is the third single to come out of the album composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The first single was The song of Bharat and the second song was titled I don’t know. The second song was sung by Farhan Akhtar. It is his first song in Telugu.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu is his second outing with Mahesh Babu. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara and Rajitha among others. Kiara Advani is making her Tollywood debut with Bharat Ane Nenu.

Watch Bharat Ane Nenu song Vachaadayyo Saami here:

Bharat Ane Nenu will see Mahesh Babu play the role of a chief minister for the first time. Director Koratala Siva had said, “Many know this film is set in a political background. To be more specific it is a fictional political drama, which is set in the underworld backdrop in united Andhra Pradesh.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd