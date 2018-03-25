Bharat Ane Nenu song This is me: Mahesh Babu unveils the song of Bharat

Mahesh Babu plays a chief minister Bharat Ane Nenu Mahesh Babu plays a chief minister Bharat Ane Nenu

After the teaser, a new song from Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu was unveiled on Sunday. Titled Song of Bharat, the number talks about the vision of Mahesh Babu’s character. Styled like an oath, the lyrics talk about how responsible he will be and the good he will do for the society. The song has been sung by David Simon with lyrics by Ramajogayya Shastry. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Within hours of its release, the song has clocked 1.4 million views.

Bharat Ane Nenu marks Mahesh’s second outing with director Koratala Siva. In 2015, the actor-director duo had delivered Srimanthudu, which was one of the top-grossing films in the Telugu film industry that year. Mahesh Babu plays a chief minister in the Bharat Ane Nenu. While he has donned the Khaki several times, this is the first time he is playing a politician.

Bharat Ane Nenu marks the debut of Kiara Advani as the female lead in Telugu cinema. It also stars Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha among others. The film is expected to hit the screens on April 20. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the bilingual Spyder. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the project marked his straight debut in Tamil. However, the film opened to mixed responses and didn’t set the box office on fire.

