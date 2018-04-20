Bharat Ane Nenu movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Bharat Ane Nenu live updates: The Mahesh Babu starrer hits screens on April 20. Bharat Ane Nenu live updates: The Mahesh Babu starrer hits screens on April 20.

This week’s big Telugu release is Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu. While we can’t wait to see the Prince of Tollywood playing a Chief Minister who always delivers on his promises, the film also seems like a political drama with a difference. Helmed by screenwriter-turned-director Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj and R Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Talking about playing a politician in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu said, “I have never been around or in politics. It is a different world. He (Koratala Siva) was narrating the script to me and in 10 minutes, it was yes from my end. I found it exciting.”

Also Read: Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu on being a politician: Not my cup of tea but it is a great job

Follow all the updates about Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu: