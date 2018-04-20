Follow Us:
Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Presents Latest News

Bharat Ane Nenu movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Bharat Ane Nenu live updates: Want to know what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Koratala Siva directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 20, 2018 11:04:52 am
Bharat Ane Nenu Bharat Ane Nenu live updates: The Mahesh Babu starrer hits screens on April 20.

This week’s big Telugu release is Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu. While we can’t wait to see the Prince of Tollywood playing a Chief Minister who always delivers on his promises, the film also seems like a political drama with a difference. Helmed by screenwriter-turned-director Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj and R Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Talking about playing a politician in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu said, “I have never been around or in politics. It is a different world. He (Koratala Siva) was narrating the script to me and in 10 minutes, it was yes from my end. I found it exciting.”

Also Read: Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu on being a politician: Not my cup of tea but it is a great job

Follow all the updates about Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu:

Live Blog

Highlights

    11:04 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Raj Tarun on Bharat Ane Nenu
    10:44 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Bharat Ane Nenu rocks overseas box office
    10:32 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Early audience reaction
    10:14 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    BVS Ravi on Bharat Ane Nenu
    10:05 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Kiara Advani on Bharat Ane Nenu

    Sharing a video on Twitter, Bharat Ane Nenu actor Kiara Advani wrote, "Going through my photos during the shoot of #BharatAneNenu brought back so many memories.. here are a few special moments from when we started and created Vasu! With only #1DayToGo see you all at the cinemas tomorrow ❤️ Thankyou team #BAN for making this journey so beautiful!"

    09:58 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Mahesh Babu on Bharat Ane Nenu
    09:54 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Planning to watch Bharat Ane Nenu? Here are some reasons to watch the Mahesh Babu starrer

    Mahesh Babu

    Mahesh Babu is the reason Bharat Ane Nenu has generated so much interest among moviegoers. In the film, Mahesh plays a politician, who doesn’t like to break his promise.

    Kortala Siva

    Kortala Siva has hits like Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage to his credit. In every directorial outing of Kortala Siva, he has increasingly demonstrated his love for writing a solid script. Bharat Ane Nenu is unlikely to be an exception to Siva’s approach to filmmaking.

    Also Read | Bharat Ane Nenu: Five reasons to watch the Mahesh Babu film

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts