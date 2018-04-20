Bharat Ane Nenu movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

This week’s big Telugu release is Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu. While we can’t wait to see the Prince of Tollywood playing a Chief Minister who always delivers on his promises, the film also seems like a political drama with a difference. Helmed by screenwriter-turned-director Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj and R Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.
Talking about playing a politician in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu said, “I have never been around or in politics. It is a different world. He (Koratala Siva) was narrating the script to me and in 10 minutes, it was yes from my end. I found it exciting.”
Also Read: Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu on being a politician: Not my cup of tea but it is a great job
Follow all the updates about Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu:
Highlights
Sharing a video on Twitter, Bharat Ane Nenu actor Kiara Advani wrote, "Going through my photos during the shoot of #BharatAneNenu brought back so many memories.. here are a few special moments from when we started and created Vasu! With only #1DayToGo see you all at the cinemas tomorrow ❤️ Thankyou team #BAN for making this journey so beautiful!"
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu is the reason Bharat Ane Nenu has generated so much interest among moviegoers. In the film, Mahesh plays a politician, who doesn’t like to break his promise.
Kortala Siva
Kortala Siva has hits like Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage to his credit. In every directorial outing of Kortala Siva, he has increasingly demonstrated his love for writing a solid script. Bharat Ane Nenu is unlikely to be an exception to Siva’s approach to filmmaking.
Also Read | Bharat Ane Nenu: Five reasons to watch the Mahesh Babu film