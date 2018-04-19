Bharat Ane Nenu: Five reasons to watch the Mahesh Babu film

Bharat Ane Nenu will hit screens on April 20. Bharat Ane Nenu will hit screens on April 20.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu will open in cinemas this Friday. Directed by Kortala Siva, the film has a huge star cast including Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who will be making her debut in Telugu with this film. Bharat Ane Nenu has created a lot of expectations among the audience and the trade pundits are betting on the film to create new box office records. Here are the five reasons that make Bharat Ane Nenu the top choice for movies goers this weekend.

The only blockbuster release

With the possibility of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala getting postponed from April 27, the Mahesh Babu starrer has no major rival at the box office for at least two weeks. In other words, Bharat Ane Nenu is the only big film to open in theatres this month down south.

So it naturally becomes a top choice for movie buffs and will remain on top until at least Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India hits the screens on May 4.

Kortala Siva

He made his directorial debut with Mirchi, starring Prabhas, years after working as a writer on several Telugu blockbusters. And he followed it up with two more blockbusters – Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage. In every directorial outing of Kortala Siva, he has increasingly demonstrated his love for writing a solid script.

Bharat Ane Nenu is unlikely to be an exception to Siva’s approach to filmmaking. We can expect a strong script, filled with incresting characters packaged in a highly entertaining manner.

Mahesh Babu

Let’s be honest. Bharat Ane Nenu has generated so much interest among moviegoers and it is getting ready to open on a massive scale worldwide, not just because it is Kortala Siva’s film. The star presence of Mahesh Babu is the main reason. In the film, Mahesh plays a politician, who doesn’t like to break his promise.

During the audio release function, he promised his audience that he has given his finest performance in the film. And we’re sure that he will deliver on the promise.

The actor-director duo

Kortala Siva and Mahesh Babu have shown the audience what they are capable of in the past. The maiden project of the actor-director duo titled Srimanthudu set the box office on fire worldwide. It became a top-grossing Telugu film in 2015 and the biggest ever hit in Mahesh’s career. We only expect the actor-director duo to break their own previous records with Bharat Ane Nenu.

Music

Composer Devi Sri Prasad has already impressed the audience with his compositions for Bharat Ane Nenu, a slick political thriller. It is the composer’s second film to release in less than 30 days. The background scores and the musical numbers of his previous film called Rangasthalam, a rural drama, also became a big hit with the audience.

DSP has also got Bollywood filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar to sing a song in Telugu for the movie.

