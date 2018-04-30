Bharat Ane Nenu box office: Mahesh Babu film earns Rs 161 crore worldwide

Bharat Ane Nenu box office: The Mahesh Babu starrer is raking in the moolah. Bharat Ane Nenu box office: The Mahesh Babu starrer is raking in the moolah.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s latest release Bharat Ane Nenu has raked in about Rs 161 crore globally since its release in cinemas on April 20. The film has given the much-needed break to the actor as his previous film Spyder did not fare well at the box office last year.

In India alone, the film has grossed a whopping Rs 130 crore at the end of its first week at the box office. And it has brought in about Rs 30 crore from the overseas markets, including the United States, where it is racing towards $3.5 million.

Going by the trends, the film is expected to soon reach the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Mahesh Babu and Bharat Ane Nenu director Kortala Siva have been meeting fans and thanking everyone for making their political drama a big hit. It is the second box office blockbuster from the actor-director duo, who in 2015 had delivered one of the highest grossing Telugu films, Srimanthudu.

“We knew we had a terrific film on our hands as Siva garu (director Koratala Siva) is a great storyteller. But one never knows which way the wind blows. It’s always the audience which gives the final verdict, and it’s truly overwhelming and a big thank you to all who have unanimously loved our film. It’s a very proud moment for me,” said Mahesh Babu.

The filmmakers also held special screenings for a few high-profile politicians and government officials. Telangana’s IT Minister KTR, Veteran politician and Loksatta Chief Jaya Prakash Narayanan saw the film recently and heaped praises on the makers.

Bharat Ane Nenu follows the journey of Bharat, who fills up the political vacuum left by his father, who was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

