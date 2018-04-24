Bharat Ane Nenu box office: Mahesh Babu film earns Rs 125 crore

Mahesh Babu film Bharat Ane Nenu has earned ₹ 16.42 crore in the opening weekend in USA. Mahesh Babu film Bharat Ane Nenu has earned ₹ 16.42 crore in the opening weekend in USA.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine as his latest film Bharat Ane Nenu continues to rake in the moolah. On Tuesday, the second collaboration of Kortala Siva and Mahesh Babu crossed Rs 125 crore mark, confirmed the producers.

The Kortala Siva directorial was declared a blockbuster on the second day of its release after it earned Rs 100 crore gross from its worldwide theatrical collection.

According to reports, the film had earned more than Rs 50 in its opening weekend in Telugu states alone. And it also did an impressive business in the international market.

Telugu film #BharatAneNenu has an EXTRAORDINARY opening weekend in USA… Will be interesting to see how it performs on weekdays…

Thu previews + Fri $ 1,402,713

Sat $ 697,592

Sun $ 367,651 / 249 locations

Total: $ 2,467,956 [₹ 16.42 cr] 👍👍👍#BAN@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2018

The film set a new record for a Telugu film, barring director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. when it debuted at the US box office by raking in $1.5 million (Rs 10.15 crore) from just 305 screens.

As of Sunday, the film had made more than Rs 16 crore from its ticket sales in the US. “Telugu film #BharatAneNenu has an EXTRAORDINARY opening weekend in USA… Will be interesting to see how it performs on weekdays… Thu previews + Fri $ 1,402,713 Sat $ 697,592 Sun $ 367,651 / 249 locations Total: $ 2,467,956 [₹ 16.42 cr] #BAN @Rentrak(sic),” posted trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter page.

Bharat Ane Nenu is said to be the fastest Telugu film, of course excluding Baahubali 2, to have collected $2.5 million at the US box office.

In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu plays an intelligent youngster, who is pushed into politics and becomes the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh following the sudden demise of his father. The film follows his efforts to uplift the weaker sections of the state.

