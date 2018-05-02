Bharat Ane Nenu box office collection: Mahesh Babu-Koratala Siva’s film inching towards Rs 200 cr

Mahesh Babu plays a chief minister in Bharat Ane Nenu Mahesh Babu plays a chief minister in Bharat Ane Nenu

Mahesh Babu’s latest film Bharat Ane Nenu has continued its strong run at the box office grossing Rs 192.74 crore in twelve days. With glowing positive reviews, the film is steadily inching closer to the Rs 200 crore club. Earlier the film crossed the $3 million mark in US, according to box-office tracker Ramesh Bala. “#BharatAneNenu Latest Overseas BO: #USA – $3,192,011 [₹ 21.32 Crs] (Till Apr 30th), #Australia – A$443,974 [₹ 2.23 Crs] (Till Apr 29th) (sic),” he tweeted.

Bharat Ane Nenu’s box-office success comes as a breather for Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, whose last outing Spyder did not set the cash registers ringing. In fact, the Prince of Tollywood had also said that he would stop experimenting with films. “I have tried experimenting with my films, but that has not worked out well. So I have decided to concentrate on doing commercial films that entertain scores of people,” he was quoted as saying.

Elated at the unanimous thumbs up from the audience, Mahesh Babu thanked everyone for their support. “We knew we had a terrific film on our hands as Siva garu (director Koratala Siva) is a great storyteller. But one never knows which way the wind blows. It’s always the audience which gives the final verdict, and it’s truly overwhelming and a big thank you to all who have unanimously loved our film. It’s a very proud moment for me,” he had said.

The film also received praise from politicians such as Telangana’s IT Minister KTR, Veteran politician and Loksatta Chief Jaya Prakash Narayanan. Bharat Ane Nenu documents the story of Bharat who steps up as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh after his father’s death leaves the post empty.

