Bharat Ane Nenu box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu starrer all set for a huge opening

Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu hit screens today and the film is all set for a huge day 1 collection. The Kortala Siva directorial, also starring Kiara Advani, has no major competition down south, with only Prabhudheva starrer Mercury releasing in Tamil Nadu. The very presence of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu should lure in moviegoers in their thousands. He is playing a politician in the film.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had tweeted that the film should have a huge opening due to a high number of shows. “#BharathAneNenu Premieres will start in less than 2 hrs in #USA. Premiere BO will be reported along with Day 1 on Friday..Expect a huge opening as the number of shows is very high and adv booking is solid.. @greatindiafilms,” he had said.

Bharat Ane Nenu was reported to have 2000 premiere shows in the United States on April 19, a day before its India release.

In an interview, Mahesh Babu had said, “When Siva said my character is a chief minister, I was a little afraid in the beginning. It is because I always stay away from the politics. But, when he narrated the story, I was inspired do this film. I also learned a lot while shooting the film.” He also added, “I think this is my finest performance ever. And I will always cherish this.”

#BharathAneNenu Premieres will start in less than 2 hrs in #USA Premiere BO will be reported along with Day 1 on Friday.. Expect a huge opening as the number of shows is very high and adv booking is solid.. @greatindiafilms pic.twitter.com/lghFsLG8Q1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 19, 2018

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Spyder. While the AR Murugadoss directorial received mixed reviews, it became a box office hit due to Mahesh Babu’s star power. Makers of Bharat Ane Nenu will be expecting to cash in on the same with this film too.

