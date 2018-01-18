Bhaagamathie was very challenging, says Anushka Shetty

Talking at the Bhaagamathie audio launch, Anushka Shetty thanked her producers for trusting her with the role. Talking at the Bhaagamathie audio launch, Anushka Shetty thanked her producers for trusting her with the role.

It was a mini-Baahubali reunion at the Bhaagamathie’s audio launch as Anushka Shetty was joined by her co-stars Ramya Krishnan and Nasser at the event in Chennai along with the rest of the cast and crew. Suriya, who has also acted with Anushka in the Singham franchise, was also present as a special guest during the audio launch. The film’s album has been scored by Thaman. Bhaagamathie would be Thaman’s second album in Tamil after Vikram’s Sketch.

Talking at the audio launch, the actress thanked her producers for trusting her with the role. “I listened to the script of Bhaagamathie in 2012, almost five years back. Since I was busy shooting Baahubali and Rudhramadevi, I couldn’t allocate dates for this film immediately. Later, I had to begin shooting for Rajinikanth’s Lingaa and Size Zero. But the production house UV Creations waited till 2016 to start shooting since they trusted me with the character,” said the actor. Anushka Shetty also described her role as a very challenging one as she is the central character in the film with several solo sequences. “Jayaram, Asha Sharath and Unni Mukundan play essential characters in the movie and everyone has a fantastic part. Since the movie revolves around my character, a lot of screen time is dedicated to my part,” she said.

Talking about Anushka Shetty, director Ashok described the Baahubali actor as a very dedicated artiste who goes the extra mile for her role. “Anushka shed 20 kilos for her role by following a rigorous diet plan. She would also occasionally give her inputs to fine-tune the story in a better manner, and it has helped us a lot,” he said. He further appreciated Thaman’s music saying it would one of the talking points after the film hits the screens.

One song from the album, “Mandhaara” is now available on YouTube. Sung by Jyotsna Radhakrishnan the melody has lyrics penned by Viveka in Tamil. The Telugu version has words by Sreejo, sung by Shreya Ghoshal. A lilting melody, “Mandhaara” is an easy listen. The song is sweet but doesn’t make a mind-blowing impact on the listener.

Bhaagmathie will release on January 26 in three languages — Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. The film will be clashing with Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik and Udhaynidhi’s Nimir.

