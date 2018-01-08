Watch Bhaagamathie trailer: Anushka Shetty gets thrown into a haunted house. Can she fight her fears?

Bhaagamathie trailer out Bhaagamathie trailer out

The trailer of Bhaagamathie begins as a romantic film set in a village backdrop marked by lush green fields. Anushka Shetty plays the role of an IAS officer, who is falling for a village leader played by Unni Mukundan. But, soon the trailer turns into a nightmare, when a handful of politicians and police officers decide to take now former IAS officer (Anushka) out of her prison and throw her into a house, which is haunted by Bhaagamathie’s spirit.

Anushka is dragged, beaten up and thrown off the walls by some unseen entity, which is clearly angry with the intruders. And the reality check of a few those in power puts all their life in grave situation after Bhaagamathie possesses Anushka’s character. It remains to be seen how the characters in the film survive this category 5 nightmare storm.

Bhaagamathie created quite a buzz with its first look poster, showing Anushka’s left hand nailed to a wall. The trailer shows that Anushka is inflicting pain upon herself seemingly to prevent Bhaagamathie using her to bump off the intruders in her house.

Bhaagamathie is directed by G Ashok of Pilla Jamindar fame. Following the humongous success of Baahubali franchise, Anushka’s popularity among fans of the other states down south has grown significantly. In order to cash in on that, the producers will be releasing the film simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The star cast led by Anushka, also features, Aadhi Pinisetty, Unni Mukundan and Malayalam actor Jayaram. Bhaagamathie is bankrolled by UV Creations, the same banner which is producing actor Prabhas’ upcoming trilingual film Saaho. Composer S. Thaman has scored the music for Baagamathie, which will hit the screens on January 26.

