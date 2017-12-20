Bhaagamathie teaser: An intriguing look into the Anushka starrer that leaves us wanting more

Bhaagamathie will clash with Indian’s first space movie Tik Tik Tik. Bhaagamathie will clash with Indian’s first space movie Tik Tik Tik.

One of the powerhouse talents of South Cinema, Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie generated incredible buzz right from its launch. And now the teaser is out and it sure looks intriguing. Set in a dark and isolated palace, Bhaagamathie’s teaser is well-cut. It teases the audience at the right points. Who is the dark figure loitering around the palace? Who is the woman in the portrait? Also, why does Anushka nail herself to the wall? Does she come to the palace to inquire or is she an inhabitant of the creepy palace? Is Bhaagamathie a thriller or a horror film? Thaman’s music further adds to the enigma.

Watch Bhaagamathie teaser here:

Bhaagamathie is Anushka’s comeback to Telugu after the landmark Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The SS Rajamouli film went on to be the highest grossing Indian film, earning more than 1000 crore in the world box office. Anushka played the warrior princess Deva Sena in the two-film franchise.

Set to release on January 26, 2018, Bhaagamathie is directed by Ashok. The thriller also stars Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Asha Sarath and Aadhi Pinisetty. The film will be released in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Tamil Nadu rights for the film was bagged by Studio Green.

Bhaagamathie will clash with Indian’s first space movie Tik Tik Tik starring Jayam Ravi and Nivetha Pethuraj. It will also lock horns with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, a film that is based on a Coimbatore based innovator who made cost-effective sanitary napkins.

