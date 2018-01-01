Bhaagamathie new poster: Anushka Shetty’s gritty look is hinting at a stellar performance, see photo

Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie to release on January 26. Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie to release on January 26.

After an intriguing teaser, Bhaagamathie makers have released a new poster of the Anushka Sharma starrer on the occasion of New Year. In the poster, Anushka’s gaze is focused on a painting which looks like a warrior. The painting slightly reminds of Anushka’s super hit film Arundhati. In fact, the two films have quite a lot in common but it is Anushka’s character that differentiates the feel of the film, making us curious to know more about Bhaagamathie and who she really is.

The film is Anushka’s latest Telugu film after the landmark Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The SS Rajamouli magnum opus went on to become the highest grossing Indian film ever, earning more than 1700 crore worldwide. Anushka played the warrior princess Devasena in the two-film franchise.

Anushka’s co-star from Baahubali, Prabhas had earlier also shared the teaser of Bhaagamathie on his Facebook page with the caption, “She is always the first one to try out something new with every film of hers. Good luck Sweety and the entire team of UV Creations.”

Bhaagamathie is directed by G Ashok of Pilla Jamindar fame. In order to cash on Anushka’s pan India image post Baahubali, the filmmakers of her latest are set to release the movie simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The star cast led by Anushka, also features Aadhi Pinisetty, Unni Mukundan and Malayalam actor Jayaram. Bhaagamathie is bankrolled by UV Creations, the same banner which is producing actor Prabhas’ upcoming trilingual film Saaho.

Watch Bhaagamathie teaser here:

The film is scheduled to release on January 25.

