Bellamkonda Srinivas turns hunky in Boyapati Srinu’s next. See first look pic

Boyapati Srinu aka Tollywood’s mass director has never picked another genre other than action. From Bhadra to Sarrainodu, he redefined the images of many heroes giving a strong mass appeal to big stars including Allu Arjun, Balakrishna and Ravi Teja. Giving us a glimpse of his latest yet-to-be-titled film, the director revealed a new chiseled look of Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas. Srinu has himself designed the first look poster of the star for his next film.

The poster shows the hero leaping over a body at a crash debris with a car door as his shield. From a lover boy look in Alludu Seenu, Bellomkonda Sai is seen flexing his muscles in a new hunky avatar in his next. The filmmaker also said the actor will be seen in scenes at par with Hollywood. The poster was released by the producers on the actor’s birthday.

About 20 per cent of film’s first schedule commenced at Hyderabad and Vizag. The movie is being bankrolled by producer Miriyala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner.

“Presently, we are shooting a terrific song on Bellamkonda Sai and Rakul Preet Singh in a 2.5 crore lavish setting erected in Annapurna Studios under the choreography of Prem Rakshit,” said film producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy.

The project also features Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal playing lead roles, and Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu in crucial parts.

Meanwhile, Boyapati Srinu — who has directed six films in Tollywood — has delivered hits such as Ravi Teja-starrer Bhadra and Balakrishna-starrer Legend and Simha. Tapping on the rising fame of Rakul Preet in the Telugu industry, she was cast in the lead role in Sarrainodu. The director roped in Rakul to re-launch Sai Sreenivas who made his debut with Alludu Seenu in 2014.

