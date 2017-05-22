Before Baahubali 2, Devasena was in love with Bhallaladeva. We have a video to prove it

Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty played onscreen lovers before Baahubali Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty played onscreen lovers before Baahubali

The conflict between Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty’s characters, Bhallaladeva and Devasena, is what changes the course of the Baahubali story. It even takes away the crown from Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas), who was the prince wanted by the people. Despite having the entire kingdom for himself, Bhallaladeva feels lovelorn and turns into a hateful character due to his obsession for Devesena, who is in love with Baahubali.

But, before they wanted to gouge each other’s eyes out in director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster franchise, Rana and Anushka shared a sizzling chemistry in another historical film. Their previous film, Rudhramadevi that came out in 2015, has come back to spotlight in the light of the huge success of Baahubali 2. The songs from the film are being widely shared on the internet, showing these two actors playing lovers, who are in deeply and madly in love with each other.

Earlier, a promotional video for a textile brand featuring Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, who play Kattappa and Sivagami in Baahubali, had also gone viral on social media. While in the film Kattappa was seen bowing at the feet of Sivagami, in the ad film they play a royal couple.

The members of star cast of Baahubali have years of experience in the film industry and have played many memorable characters in their long and successful career. But, such is the impact of Baahubali’s success, henceforth they will mostly be known for the characters they played in two-part epic series. Hardcore fans of Baahubali might find it awkward to see ‘Devasena’ romancing ‘Bhallaladeva’. But, if it is any consolation, in reality, Anushka finds Prabhas more attractive than Rana.

Rudhramadevi was a Telugu 3D film, which was based on the life of Queen Rani Rudrama Devi, one of the famous rulers of Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan. She was also one of the few women rulers in India. Besides Rana and Anushka, the film also had Allu Arjun. The film released the same year of Baahubali: The Beginning and went on to become one of the top-grossing films that year.

