Balakrishna’s 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni to release on January 12

Balakrishna and Shirya Saran from Gautamiputra Satakarni. (Source: Express) Balakrishna and Shirya Saran from Gautamiputra Satakarni. (Source: Express)

It’s official! Balakrishna’s grand project and his 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni is releasing on January 12, joining the Sankranthi race.

“Let 2017 begin with the dawn of Satavahanas. Please watch Gautamiputra Satakarni only on big screen to feel the real cinematic experience and avoid piracy. Let us meet in theatres on Jan 12th,” said the film’s producers Y Rajiv Reddy, Jagarlamudi Saibabu in a statement on Monday.

The film is expected to be a milestone in Telugu industry as it is touted to be a project bringing to light the story of “unsung hero” and warrior Gautami Satakarni. The GPSK’s events also took place on a grand scale that saw chief ministers of both the Telugu states and union minister Venkaiah Naidu attending and praising the actor and the director for taking this story from the Telugu history.

Joining the list of epic war films, the story of the film is based on the life history of a warrior of the Satavahana empire in the second century CE, Gautamiputra Satakarni. From war sequences to sets, the film is said to pack high-octane stunts and visual effects. The fandom will get a glimpse of four wars with close to 1000 Satavahana and Greek soldiers who will be battling with 300 horses and 20 chariots in scenic locations of Mount Kazbek in Georgia and in Morocco. The film is slated for release in January next year.

The film also has a star cast including Bollywood queen Hema Malini, playing Satakarni’s mother, and actor Shriya Saran, who will be seen romancing the Tollywood star.

