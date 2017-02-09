Balakrishna to make a biopic on father N T Rama Rao

Balakrishna offering his prayers to NTR in Karimnagar (file photo) Balakrishna offering his prayers to NTR in Karimnagar (file photo)

Over two decades after the death of legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao (NTR), his son Balakrishna announced that he would be making a biopic on his father to let people know his political and cinematic legacy.

“I am looking forward to working on a biopic on my father. I’ve also requested the Andhra Pradesh education minister to add NTR’s achievements into the syllabus because he not only made Andhra Pradesh proud but the nation too. Nine months after establishing TDP party, he brought a lot of minorities into power and helped many. He also became a strong force at the Centre,” said Balakrishna on Tuesday in Nimmakuru during TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s rally.

However, later when TDP MLA Bonda Uma alleged that late NTR’s wife Lakshmi Parvathi would be the villain in the film, Parvathi sharply reacted to his comments and said that she would go to courts if the historical facts are altered. However, she didn’t oppose to making a film on NTR.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna said that he already formed a committee to gather facts about his father for the film. “We have formed a team with my father’s political and cinema acquaintances. There are a lot of facts even I didn’t know about. So, we are researching to find out everything we can about him,” Balakrishna added. When NTR was in the film industry, the father-son duo acted in over five films including hits like Nartanasala and Sri Veerabrahmendra Swami Charithra.

Balakrishna is currently riding high on the success of his 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni, which is about a Telugu Satavahana warrior Satakarni. The film raked in close to Rs 100 crore since its release during Sankranthi last month. The actor is also gearing for his next film Rythu.

