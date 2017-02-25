Balakrishna teams up with Puri Jagannadh for his 101st film

Puri Jagannadh and Balakrishna Puri Jagannadh and Balakrishna

While confusion around whom would Balakrishna team up for his 101st film – director K S Ravikumar or Krishna Vamsi, continued, the latest news put everything to rest. The actor has apparently locked his dates with popular director Puri Jagannadh for his next film.

Sources close to industry revealed that the film will be launched on March 9 and will be wrapped up in over 7 months, aiming for a release on September 29. However, other details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

More from the world of Entertainment:

This also clears the air around the fact that, though Balakrishna had signed up for another two projects, this film would be his next after hit 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni. The actor has been busy meeting many directors, reading and rejecting scripts, until finally locking the deal with three of the top directors.

Meanwhile, the news is that his project with Krishna Vamsi, Ryuthu, has been postponed for now as there seems to be some issues with the script. The film would be based on the farmers and buzz is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in for a minor role.

Balakrishna is also making a comeback into faction genre after he signed a film with Rajinikanth’s Padayappa fame K S Ravikumar. The film is said to be based on faction and politics with all commercial elements. It is also said that the film might repeat the Satakarni combination of Shriya Saran and the actor. While popular writer M Rathnam is penning dialogues for the project, C Kalyan would be bankrolling the film that would begin production soon. However, it is yet to be known whether Balakrishna would pick this film or Ryuthu after September.

His grand announcement, of course, remains with the fact that he would be making a biopic on his father and legendary Tollywood actor NTR.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd