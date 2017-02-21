Balakrishna back to faction genre?

Tollywood actor Balakrishna Tollywood actor Balakrishna

While Balakrishna is riding high on the success of his recent hit Gautamiputra Satakarni, the actor has finalised his next script and is likely to return to his forte — faction-action genre. Reports suggest that after rejecting multiple scripts, the actor signed a mass and action entertainer with hit Tamil director K S Ravikumar. The film is said to be based on faction and politics with all commercial elements.

It is also said that the film might repeat the Satakarni combination of Shriya Saran and the actor. While popular writer M Rathnam is penning dialogues for the project, C Kalyan would be bankrolling the film that would start rolling soon. However, an official confirmation is awaited in this regard.

With blockbuster films like Rajinikanth’s Padayappa and Mutthu and Chiranjeevi’s Sneham Kosam, Ravikumar has worked with top stars and delivered hits in both Kollywood and Tollywood. But this is for the first time Balakrishna is teaming up with the director.

The expectations are said to be high from the project as Balakrishna is back to his favourite genre. Nandamuri Balakrishna is synonymous with roles of a faction leader in the Telugu film industry. From 99’s Samarasimha Reddy to his latest Dictator in 2016, Balayya has acted in close to 10 movies which revolve around the concept of Telugu factionism in the Rayalseema region of Andhra.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with two other projects. While he announced that he would be doing a film Rythu on farmers, the actor also made a grand announcement that he would be making a biopic on his father and legendary actor NTR.

