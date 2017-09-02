Baitikochi Chuste song teaser: Anirudh sings for Pawan Kalyan in his Telugu debut. Watch video

Anirudh Ravichander’s song for Pawan Kalayan’s next film is out Anirudh Ravichander’s song for Pawan Kalayan’s next film is out

The makers of Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film on Saturday released a song teaser to mark his 47th birthday celebration. The song titled Baitikochi Chuste is a romantic number sung by young heartthrob Anirudh Ravichander.

After taking the Tamil film industry by storm with his compositions, Anirudh will be making his debut in Telugu cinema with the yet-to-be-titled film, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Like all Anirudh’s songs, Baitikochi Chuste song also instantly clicks with its listeners.

Anirudh is currently basking in the success of Vivegam, which had Thala Ajith in the lead role. His music for the film is one of the reasons for drawing the audience to the theaters and making it one of the biggest hits of Tamil cinema this year so far.

The forthcoming Telugu film, which is tentatively called PSPK25, is currently in production phase. The producers have plans to release the film in January next year, targeting the Ugadi festival.

The film is touted to be a romantic flick, in which Pawan will be reportedly playing an IT professional. The film has Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh as female leads, while Kushboo Sundar, Aadhi Pinisett and others play important roles.

The upcoming film is director Trivikram’s third collaboration with Pawan. Previously, they director-actor duo delivered blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

Following this film, Trivikram is also expected to join hands with Pawan for another big project. The untitled film will see Pawan and Megastar Chiranjeevi sharing the screen space for the first time in their long and successful career. The project will be launched as soon as Pawan and Chiranjeevi complete their ongoing respective projects.

Pawan’s previous release was Katamarayudu. Although the film received poor ratings from the critics, it managed to become a commercial success. It was the official remake of Tamil film Veeram.

